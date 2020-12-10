Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-103 on Dec. 10 to create the bipartisan Protect Michigan Commission within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The order is designed to educate residents on raising awareness of the safety and effectiveness of an approved COVID-19 vaccine and help protect the health, the state said.
“Right now, we are on the brink of great breakthroughs when it comes to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, and we must begin to educate Michiganders about how important it is that we all get vaccinated so we can eradicate this virus once and for all. That’s what the Protect Michigan Commission is all about,” Whitmer said. “This bipartisan group of leaders is uniquely equipped to help reinforce the importance of everyone getting vaccinated. Until we eliminate COVID-19 once and for all, we must continue to wear masks, practice safe social distancing, and wash hands frequently. Let’s all continue to do our part.”
The commission will consist of at least 50 members. The commission will include Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, Chief Medical Executive and DHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin.
“This year, we have confronted some of the greatest challenges of our generation, and, in every moment, Michiganders have risen to meet these challenges head-on,” Gilchrist said. “With a safe and effective vaccine on the horizon, the Protect Michigan Commission is bringing our state together once again to ensure that every Michigander has the information and resources they need to get vaccinated at the appropriate time. Our clearest path to healthy communities, a growing economy, and kids learning in their classrooms is through this vaccine.”
The Protect Michigan Commission will serve in an advisory capacity to the MDHHS and Whitmer. The commission will provide public leadership to elevate and reinforce the importance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, identify barriers that may impede the acceptance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Michigan residents, including identifying areas or groups within this state that are likely to experience vaccine hesitancy, and develop an outreach action plan designed to overcome these barriers.
“One of the most important things every adult should be doing now is planning for how they will get the vaccine when it becomes available to them. The Protect Michigan Commission will make sure all Michiganders have the information they need to make those plans,” Khaldun said. “As we get closer to distributing a safe and effective vaccine, think about how you can play a role in ending this pandemic. Wear your mask now so you can prevent the spread and avoid indoor gatherings. 2021 will be the year when Michigan beats back this pandemic, we just have to stay the course.”
The commission must submit a brief final report and complete its work by Dec. 31 of next year.
“If we’re going to ensure that everyone in our state has the information, they need to get a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must all work together as Michiganders,” Calley said. “I am grateful for Gov. Whitmer’s leadership on this issue, and proud to serve alongside Lt. Gov. Gilchrist and all of these leaders on a bipartisan commission that truly reflects the great diversity of our state. Let’s get to work.”
Currently, Moderna and Pfizer have submitted requests for emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Khaldun and the MDHHS are developing a plan to distribute the vaccine in Michigan.
The vaccine will be distributed at first with a focus on the most vulnerable populations, frontline workers, and educators. The initial groups to be vaccinated will be critical workers in health care systems, including those working in hospitals, first responders, and more.
Khaldun said according to federal government estimates, Michigan is expected to receive 84,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine if it becomes available as early as next week.
Moderna's vaccine is still in the approval process. Federal estimates suggest Michigan could get 173,000 doses in the first shipment.
The state hopes to offer the vaccine to the general public by late spring.
Khaldun advised Michiganders to talk with their doctors about the risk factors and to make a plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Many people may have mild symptoms after getting the vaccine such as a sore arm or low-grade fever, which Khaldun said is normal.
“I’m honored to have Gov. Whitmer call on me to serve on the Protect Michigan Commission and look forward to working with the other co-chairs to raise awareness for how a safe and effective vaccine can help end the coronavirus pandemic,” Griffin said. “I encourage everyone in Michigan to develop a plan for themselves and their families to get vaccinated and protect themselves against COVID-19. In the meantime - remember to wear your mask, practice social distancing and we’ll all get through this together.”
