Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are asking the Small Business Administration to release funds for small businesses in Michigan.
Whitmer and Gilchrist expressed their concerns in a letter to the SBA on recent court rulings that are preventing the administration from providing grants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to support women, veterans, and minority-owned restaurants in the state.
Due to the court rulings in Texas and Tennessee, the SBA halted relief to support women, veterans, and minority-owned restaurants across the nation.
“Small businesses have been incredibly resilient throughout the pandemic, and it is critical that they can rely upon the aid promised to them to stay above water and support their hard-working employees,” Whitmer said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, Lt. Governor Gilchrist and I are laser-focused on supporting small businesses and creating good-paying jobs and bigger paychecks for Michigan workers. My top priority is ensuring every community in Michigan is a part of our economic jumpstart so that we can build back even stronger than before.”
“Restaurants owned by women, veterans and people of color were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Gilchrist said. “These small businesses are cornerstones of their communities, supporting thousands of jobs and families across the state. We must do all we can to support these small businesses as we rebuild our economy, and it is crucial that the SBA provides resources to help these restaurants recover faster and stronger.”
