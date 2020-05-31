Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Garvin Gilchrist released a video on May 31 in response to the death of George Floyd and protests across the state and nation.
"It is exhausting," said Gilchrist in the video. "Too many black people and other people of color have experienced the brutality and suffocation pressed upon them by a system that has treated us as less than full human beings."
Whitmer said that she is angry with rioters who entered communities of colors to instigate violence and vandalism.
"They'll leave the community they say they are supporting," said Whitmer. "They'll go home, and it will be black businesses and communities that will be destroyed in their wake."
Gilchrist said the anger is justified, but said the protests should remain nonviolent.
"As hard as this feels, we must summon the courage and self-discipline to confront these crises in non-violent ways that we know are impactful" said Gilchrist.
Gilchrist also noted that the focus needs to remain on George Floyd.
"To the good people of Michigan: We see you, we hear you. Your voice is what drives change now and always," said Gilchrist.
Gilchrist also said to make sure protests have a designated route.
"We will get through this together," said Whitmer and Gilchrist in unison at the end of the video.
You can watch the full video here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.