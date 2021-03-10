March 10 marks one year since Michigan's first cases of coronavirus were reported. In the following days, businesses were shutdown and jobs were lost. People started to work from home and students started learning virtually.
Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflected on the past year and noted a brighter future is ahead. Whitmer is asking Michigan residents to illuminate their porch lights Wednesday from 8 to 9 p.m. to signify the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel is in sight.
“We have to remind ourselves in times of darkness the light we seek resides in one another. In Michigan we show up for one another,” Whitmer said.
Michigan administered more than two million vaccines to residents of all races. The state is now 10th nationwide for shots given.
Whitmer said the Biden administration’s recent promise of vaccines for 300 million Americans by the end of May is “nothing short of a miracle.”
Michigan's statewide test positivity, hospitalizations and case rates have increased slightly. The state expanding vaccine eligibility to Michiganders at least 50 with underlying conditions.
Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist released a video on social media reflecting on the first COVID-19 anniversary in Michigan.
“I'm here to shine a light on our collective opportunity to build a bright future in the name of those to whom we have said goodbye,” Gilchrist said.
Under new CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated people can gather indoors among other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask, gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, and self-isolating after a COVID-19 exposure is no longer necessary unless there are symptoms.
