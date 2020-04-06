Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, gave an update on the scope of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan during a press conference on Monday, April 6.
One of the major concerns they addressed was the amount of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers on the front lines.
"We are running dangerously low on PPE," Whitmer said.
Whitmer said it was just a number of days before some hospitals in the state run out of supplies.
"We must continue to do more," Whitmer said. "We are doing everything we can at the state level to procure more personal protective equipment."
A White House official said as of April 2, the federal government has provided the following medical supplies to Michigan:
- 311,000 N-95 masks
- 740,000 surgical masks
- 148,600 face shields
- 121,700 surgical gowns
- 3,800 coveralls
- 618,900 gloves
- 400 ventilators
- 250 medical station boots
In addition, Ford and the United Auto Workers have donated thousands of face shields to hospitals in the state.
"We are making some progress and that is a good thing, but we need more PPE to continue fighting this virus," Whitmer said.
Whitmer also addressed the issue with filing for unemployment.
She said the number of unemployment claims is higher than it has ever been.
"More people applied in two weeks than all of 2019," Whitmer said.
The state is continuing to work to increase the website capacity so more people can apply, Whitmer said.
"We will help you get the unemployment that you deserve and that you need," Whitmer said.
As of April 5, there were 15,718 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 617 deaths.
Nearly 80 percent of the reported cases are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
The state also released data on number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19. On Saturday, there were at least 3,768 patients hospitalized with the virus across the state. Nearly 1,400 of those patients were on ventilators.
Whitmer and Khaldun are encouraging all Michigan residents to wear a mask when they leave their home. In addition, they are only encouraging residents to leave their home when it is absolutely necessary.
"Michiganders must still stay home and stay safe in order for us to slow the spread," Whitmer said.
Whitmer said they are currently looking at an additional order in regards to the stay home, stay safe order that is set to expire next week.
She is anticipating that order in the next week.
"We are not out of the woods yet. Our hospitals continue to be overwhelmed," Khaldun said. "The most important thing to do is heed the governor's stay home, stay safe order."
The federal government is creating a 1,000-bed hospital at TCF Center in Detroit. Whitmer said they expect to start treating patients at the center this week.
The state is looking for medical volunteers to aid in the fight against COVID-19. You can sign up here.
According to a model from the University of Michigan, the state is expecting to see the peak in COVID-19 cases at the end of April/beginning of May.
"We will get through this," Whitmer said.
