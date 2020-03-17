Michigan now has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the state is currently meeting the need for testing at the moment, but everyone has to do their part in following guidelines to reduce the spread.
“We’ve been able to meet the need thus far. But we’re seeing obviously the need for more testing,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said as of now, the state’s healthcare system is holding up to the challenge of coronavirus. She told TV5 she’s doing everything she can to make sure our medical facilities don’t collapse under the weight of COVID-19.
“And that’s what we’re trying to avoid, a big surge on our hospitals and places of medical care,” Whitmer said.
In a statement, the Michigan Health and Hospital Association provided TV5 with an update on where things stand at the moment. The statement reads:
There are not enough tests for every single person who wants to be tested. We wish that was not the case, but for now, we must prioritize testing those at greatest risk. This includes those with severe symptoms and known exposure, and healthcare workers and first responders. We are not aware of any ventilator shortages at this time. In preparation for a potential spike in cases, Michigan hospitals have been proactively working with their vendors to order additional ventilators. We are working with both the state and federal governments to communicate that more supplies are needed, and these supplies will continue to be used at a faster pace than usual.
Whitmer is urging all residents to follow the guidelines so that we can defeat the virus.
“It’s absolutely essential everyone does their part. Social distancing is critical. Washing your hands is critical. These are simple but absolutely essential things that every single one of us needs to observe so that we can mitigate how hard this hits us as a state,” Whitmer said.
