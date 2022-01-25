An investment by General Motors could bring up to 4,000 jobs in Michigan.
The automaker is planning to make electric pickups in Oakland County and a battery plant in Lansing.
"This story started with horse drawn carriages in flint at the turn of the 20th century. Today, that story continues because GM is doubling down on their commitment to make it in Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The largest investment in GM history, $7 billion, going straight into Michigan. $4 billion of the seven is going to Orion Township.
"To convert the Orion Township Assembly Plant to build full size electric pickup trucks," Whitmer said.
$2.6 billion is going to Delta Township.
"To build their third U.S. Base battery manufacturing facility," Whitmer said.
$510 million is going into two Lansing area vehicle assembly plants.
"To upgrade production capabilities. These investments will build on GM's enormous presence in Michigan. With today's investment, they've invested more than $18 billion in Michigan since 2011," Whitmer said.
GM said the $7 billion investment creates and retains a total of 5,000 jobs.
"These jobs will generate more than 35 billion dollars in new personal income over the next 20 years. That's 35 billion dollars in economic opportunity for Michiganders," Whitmer said.
The investment focuses on electric vehicles and batteries. Whitmer said it cements Michigan's hand in the automotive industry.
"This is about being made in Michigan. This is about the epicenter of electric vehicles and coming together and putting Michigan first," Whitmer said.
Senate majority leader Mike Shirkey highlighted the investment's bipartisan support.
"The economic wellbeing of our state isn't a partisan matter. High-quality jobs don't have a party affiliation," Shirkey said.
