Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has partnered with Headspace to launch a website offering free mental health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stay Home, Stay MIndful website will provide mental health resources to Michiganders for free.
The website, which was launched on Friday, April 17, provides a collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, the state said in a press release.
It also provides at home workouts, sleep and kids content.
“Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources is crucial,” Whitmer said. “That is why I am proud to partner with Headspace, I know this science-based resource will be valuable during this challenging time. This virus has taken a toll on Michiganders’ physical and mental health. While we all stay home and stay safe, it is so important take the time to check in and take care yourself. Michiganders are tough, but having access to tools like this one will help us all get through this together.”
Headspace offers mindfulness and meditation.
“While Michiganders are working together to take the necessary steps to safeguard their physical health and safety, it’s also critical that we protect our mental health,” said Rich Pierson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Headspace. “We want to be there for the people of Michigan and do our small part in helping them cope with rising levels of stress and anxiety during this public health crisis. That’s why we're humbled to partner with Gov. Whitmer on increasing access to mental health resources for folks across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.