Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Mott Community College in Flint on Wednesday to highlight the state's new education programs.
The Michigan Reconnect and Future for Frontliners programs help put people on their path to pursuing a degree or skills certificate through a local, in-district community college.
"The best way we can show our gratitude is by creating opportunity through skills and better jobs,” Whitmer said.
More than 8,500 Michiganders have been accepted and 15,000 are currently enrolled in classes.
Whitmer wants to extend the programs to more applicants with the goal of having 60 percent of Michigan residents achieve a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2030. She believes these programs will help navigate that goal and help Michiganders complete their education.
"We know that success isn't measured by the amount of people who enroll. Success is going to be measured by the number of students who earn their degree or certificate. And that's why we aren't just investing in students. We are investing in student success overall,” Whitmer said.
Community colleges across the state have been awarded money to help support students from their first day on campus until they walk away with their degree.
To be eligible for Michigan reconnect, you must:
- Be at least 25-years-old when you apply
- Have lived in Michigan for a year or more
- Have a high school diploma
- Have not yet completed a college degree
You can apply here: Michigan Reconnect.
