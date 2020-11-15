IMAGE: Gretchen Whitmer 11-12-2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference Sunday night to update the state on COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.

Whitmer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will all be making statements.

The announcement will include information on the continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

