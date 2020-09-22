Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a national strategy to fight COVID-19 as the death toll tops 200,000.
“As we remember and honor all of those we have lost to this virus, we must not forget that each life was a person who had a story: plans, dreams, and more life to live,” Whitmer said. "We owe it to our families, our neighbors, all of the brave frontline workers, and to our fellow Michiganders to continue taking this virus seriously and prevent more devastation in our communities. My heart is with the families of those whose lives were tragically cut short by COVID-19.”
In her statement Tuesday Whitmer commended the progress we’ve made as a state and a nation in the six months since the pandemic began.
She also said we have to stay the course as we navigate the crisis, meaning continue to wear masks and social distance.
“As we honor each of the more than 200,000 American lives lost to this virus, I hope it serves as a reminder to each and every one of us to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives. I know this loss weighs heavily, but Michiganders are tough. We will get through this together.”
