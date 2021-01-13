The Trump administration agreed to release millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that were being held back after a request made last week by a group of governors led by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“We’re facing a new but welcome challenge, and that is increased demand for the vaccine. And that’s why we’re working so hard to get more doses into the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said.
The state has an eventual goal of getting shots into the arms of Michiganders at a staggering daily rate of tens of thousands.
“We have community partners, local health departments, hospital systems, pharmacies, all are ready to ramp up administering vaccinations to meet our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer is also urging the president to authorize the purchase of all vaccine doses allotted by pharmaceutical companies for the United States immediately.
“We would be in an even stronger position if they also allowed us to purchase, Michigan to directly purchase more vaccines,” Whitmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.