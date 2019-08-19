Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Mid-Michigan on Monday.
Whitmer made a stop in Munger to discuss difficult farming conditions caused by a historic year of rain.
"This is an incredibly important part of our economy and agriculture has been hit hard," Whitmer said. "The thing is you can do everything right that is within our control, but you can't control mother nature."
Matt Hahn, general manager of Everbest Organics, is far too familiar with the struggle from this past spring.
"We've had some rough weather in the spring," Hahn said. "We've lost some soybean acres this year for sure."
Whitmer's suggestion to making things easier on farmers - outside of mother nature - includes fixing the roads.
"The solution that I put on the table is a gas tax. Now trust me, I did not relish in leading with a 45-cent gas tax," Whitmer said. "Unfortunately, it's only a gas tax that would be constitutionally dedicated to the roads."
Whitmer said wear and tear on roads costs farms thousands in vehicle repairs and other expenses.
By fixing the roads, she said it could make things much easier for farmers around the area.
"With better roads, we're sending out 650 to 800 trucks a year out of this facility alone. So roads are very important," Whitmer said.
