Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday, in preparation for the Biden Administration starting to offer booster shots to all vaccinated residents on Sept. 20, an executive directive to state departments and agencies to begin preparing the state’s vaccine response to administer booster doses to Michigan residents.
Whitmer specifically wants the state to prioritize booster doses starting with long-term care facilities, nursing homes and adult foster care residents.
“Last year, we built the largest vaccine program in our state’s history in record time to ensure that anyone who wanted a vaccine could get one,” Whitmer said. “With booster doses on the horizon, we are reactivating our close partnerships with local health departments and pharmacies to get shots in arms as quickly as possible. We know that this virus still disproportionately affects older Michiganders, which is why I’m also prioritizing booster shots for residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Let’s continue to put the health and safety of Michiganders first, so we can keep our economic jumpstart moving full speed ahead.”
The CDC, United States Surgeon General, and FDA announced on Aug. 18 booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be needed to maximize the protection against the virus. The Biden administration plans to start offering booster shots on Sept. 20 to Americans whose second dose was at least eight months prior.
“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be incredibly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health. “Many vaccines, not just COVID vaccines, are associated with a reduction in protection over time, and the FDA, CDC and U.S. Surgeon General have determined that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long lasting protection against the virus. These booster doses are an opportunity to stay ahead of the virus and its variants and protect Michiganders from COVID-19.”
Michigan will start offering vaccine booster shots on Sept. 20. The state has an ample supply of the vaccine and plans to meet the projected demand.
“Vaccine providers across the state are actively preparing to administer booster shots to Michiganders once ACIP makes its recommendation,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Available data shows a decrease in protection over time and a booster dose may be needed to better fight the virus, especially as it continues to evolve into more aggressive variants. For those who have not received their first dose, I urge you to do so as soon as possible. The vaccine remains our best protection against the virus and it is the way we are going to end the pandemic together.”
Michigan started administering third vaccine doses to eligible residents on Saturday, Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.