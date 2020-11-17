“Part of the harsh reality that governors in all states are confronting is incredibly low resources,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer spoke during a Zoom meeting with fellow governors from across the Midwest on Nov. 17. Whitmer said they all need more help from the federal government.
“The first couple of stimulus packages that happened really helped people who were unemployed, really helped us meet the needs of small businesses. We are now in a moment where it is a truly serious situation.”
COVID-19 cases are exploding across the country and here in Michigan. Whitmer called the situation dire.
“That’s why the nation’s governors, Republican and Democratic alike, have been calling on the Trump administration, leader McConnell, and Speaker Pelosi, to find some common ground and get this fourth stimulus done.”
Whitmer says this is crucial as we head into the cold winter months ahead. She says it is going to be a tough winter.
“We’re working hard to meet the needs of the people of our state, but we need assistance and partnership from the federal government. And getting that stimulus is absolutely essential.”
