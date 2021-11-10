Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a bipartisan coalition of governors to urge Congressional leaders to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would remove legal limitations and allow financial institutions to bank with state-licensed cannabis businesses.
“In 2018, Michiganders made loud and clear that they support the full legalization and regulation of adult-use cannabis, and we must respect the will of the voters,” Whitmer said. “Since 2018, our state has worked with industry businesses to pass laws to make cannabis safe and accessible. However, operating all-cash businesses poses an inherent danger for businesses in our state, and the SAFE Banking Act provides clear guidelines for our financial institutions to bank with these businesses. This letter sends a clear message to Congress that our states are looking for a real solution to a real problem, and we support them to get this done.”
The SAFE Banking Act would prohibit a federal banking regulator from penalizing a depository institution for providing banking services to a legitimate and licensed cannabis-related business.
Currently, financial institutions are prohibited under the Controlled Substances Act from accepting cash, checks or electronic payments from cannabis businesses. The SAFE Banking Act would remove this barrier and allow greater financial security and transparency for cannabis-related businesses.
In 2018, voters made Michigan the first state in the Midwest to legalize the use of adult-use cannabis, while medical cannabis use was legalized through a ballot initiative in 2008.
The letter sent by Whitmer and other bipartisan leaders can be read here.
