Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a coalition of other governors in calling on the federal government to release COVID-19 vaccines to states.
The governors sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna requesting the federal government distribute the millions of state and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses they say are being held back by the Trump administration.
“Our states are ready to work around the clock to ramp up distribution, get more shots in arms, and save more American lives,” the governors said. “General Perna, as you have stated before, ‘a vaccine sitting on a shelf is not effective.’ We couldn’t agree with you more. That’s why we are asking for your help now. When we work together, we can end this pandemic and return to a life of normalcy sooner. Our finest medical researchers have made it crystal clear: if we fail, there will be even more dire consequences for our families, our small businesses, and our economy. This is America. There is no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s work together and get it done.”
The governors said the federal government has upwards of 50 percent of produced vaccines held back by the administration for unknown reasons.
The state of Michigan said if the federal government releases those vaccines, the state has a plan to give 50,000 vaccines a day. To date, 150,000 doses have been given in Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.