Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined a collaborative effort to build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Midwest region.
She signed the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest Memorandum of Understanding (REV Midwest MOU). Governors from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have joined the partnership.
The partnership will bring jobs, futureproof interstate commerce, and help reduce emissions, Whitmer stated. The MOU will also make the Midwest region more competitive for new private investments and federal funding for vehicle electrification.
“Today’s REV Midwest partnership is a bipartisan effort to build the future of mobility and electrification and connect our communities,” Whitmer said. “Our partnership will enable the Midwest to lead on electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions, spur innovation, and create good-paying jobs.”
REV Midwest will leverage the states’ automotive industry electrification leadership, grow the region’s share of EV production, and make the tools required by the industry’s workforce more available.
“Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act puts us on track to be the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle – but we’re just getting started, and the work doesn’t stop at our state borders,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said. “By working together with our Midwestern neighbors, we can accelerate the region’s growth in the transportation sector, create jobs across our communities, and prioritize the environment that makes the Great Lakes region so great along the way.”
An estimated 105,000 new jobs in the utility sector will be in demand to develop the charging infrastructure by 2030. The states will work together to understand workforce needs and support training.
“As the Crossroads of America, transportation plays a vital role in Indiana’s economic success and continued growth,” Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. “I’m proud to partner with our neighboring states to put the Midwest region on the leading edge of providing the charging infrastructure needed to futureproof our transportation network and meet the demand as rapid adoption of electric vehicles continues.”
