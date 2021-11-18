Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched MI Backpack Home Tests, a new pilot program that provides free, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests to participating K-12 schools.
“We must use every tool in our toolbox to keep kids safe and ensure that they can continue learning in person this school year," Whitmer said. “With the MI Backpack Home Tests program, we can help protect students, parents, teachers, and school staff by providing free tests directly to Michigan families. While these tests will help keep people safe, the best thing anyone can do to protect themselves and ensure safe, in-person learning, is to get vaccinated. I urge all parents to take their children ages 5 and up to get a safe, effective vaccine.”
Through this voluntary program, students, parents, and staff can sign up to take home COVID-19 test kits. According to the state, those enrolled in the program will receive a testing kit containing two COVID-19 tests.
MDHHS said they will provide the kits and educational materials, and schools will distribute the kits to participants.
“This pilot offers one more tool to keep our school communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Along with the safe and effective vaccine, in-school testing, mask wearing, ventilation, social distancing and handwashing, take-home testing allows schools to educate our children safely during the pandemic.”
The initial program will kick off this week in Charlotte Public Schools.
During the first week of the pilot, schools will send information to parents and staff, and collect registration forms from those who chose to participate. MDHHS will ship kits to schools to distribute to those students and staff. Once they have their test kits, participants can use the kits at home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to someone with it.
Additional school districts – including Benton Harbor Area Schools and Battle Creek Public Schools – will be added into the pilot program in later weeks and receive their test kits after the Thanksgiving break, according to the state.
