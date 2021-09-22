Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced two new initiatives to advance Michigan’s electric vehicle (EV) and mobility landscape.
The initiatives would build out charging infrastructure in Michigan and secure employees needed for automotive and electrification work.
The Lake Michigan EV Circuit and Michigan Revolution for Electrification of Vehicles (MiREV) will build on the MI New Economy plan launched by Gov. Whitmer.
“I am laser focused on growing our economy, creating good-paying jobs and building the future of mobility and electrification right here in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Today’s announcements build on our rich Pure Michigan tradition of exploration and bring together communities and small businesses to ensure that we honor our past as the place that put the world on wheels and continue to invest in our workforce as we lead the transition to electric vehicles.”
The Lake Michigan EV Circuit was started to build an electric vehicle route with reliable charging options along Lake Michigan and key tourism clusters. This will tie together key coastal and rural communities, state and national parks, and tourism attractions into a wider EV infrastructure network, Whitmer said.
DC fast charging or level 2 charging stations will be installed depending on the electrical infrastructure at the host site. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Charge Up MI program will provide $1.25 million in funding.
Eligibility to site hosts is limited by the geographical and user-experience designs of the Lake Michigan EV Circuit’s route.
“The Lake Michigan EV Circuit fits nicely with MDOT’s goal of enhancing connectivity,” said MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba. “I am very pleased we can work with our partners in government and the private sector and help fund an initiative that supports our state’s major job providers and our shared goal to reduce emissions that harm the planet.”
The Whitmer Administration stated it wants to ensure Michigan workers have the training and education needed to stay competitive. MiREV will prepare workers for current and emerging automotive career opportunities.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economics (LEO) is partnering with three to five organizations for this effort. It has a total investment of up to $5 million through a competitive RFP process.
“By using an employer-led collaborative approach, we can effectively respond to the specific knowledge and skill demands of the automotive mobility and electrification industry,” said Susan Corbin, Director of LEO. “MiREV will deliver a measurable return on investment for both employers and learners.”
MiREV will work with employers to ensure workers have the right programs and resources to meet the demand in the mobility and electrification industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.