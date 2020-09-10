With leaders in education, business, labor, and workforce development, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a program to offer tuition-free college to frontline workers.
Futures for Frontliners, which is first of its kind in the nation, will help an estimated 625,000 Michiganders.
During Gov. Whitmer's press conference, she also responded to the audio recordings that revealed President Donald Trump knew the threat of coronavirus back in February but chose to publicly play it down.
"The biggest enemy of the state right now is the misinformation coming out of the head of the state," Whitmer said. "I think the biggest threat to the American people is the American president right now."
READ MORE: 'This is deadly stuff': President Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus threat in audio recordings
The governor also expressed concerns about President Trump's visit to Freeland this evening at MBS International Airport.
The airport is preparing for about 5,000 people during the president's visit and worries about the spread of COVID-19 at the event.
"Today, there will be some people gathering in Saginaw County, a county that we're watching very closely for the numbers of COVID," Whitmer said. "And the president I know is coming to town, and if the rally is like those he's held in recent days in other states, there will be lots of people close together without masks, projecting their voices and I'm concerns about it."
The program offers Michigan adults without college degrees or high school diplomas, who provided essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, a tuition-free pathway to gain new skills.
“This initiative is Michigan’s way of expressing gratitude to essential workers for protecting public health and keeping our state running,” Whitmer said. “Whether it was stocking shelves, delivering supplies, picking up trash, manufacturing PPE or providing medical care, you were there for us. Now this is your chance to pursue the degree or training you’ve been dreaming about to help you and your own family succeed.”
To be eligible for the program, applicants must:
- Be a Michigan resident
- Have worked in an essential industry at least part-time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 – June 30, 2020
- Have been required by their job to work outside the home at least some of the time between April 1 – June 30, 2020
- Not have previously earned an associate or bachelor’s degree
- Not be in default on a Federal student loan
- Complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31, 2020
Frontline workers are encouraged to head to www.michigan.gov/Frontliners to explore career opportunities, a list of local community colleges, and get started on their application – even if they don’t already have a high school diploma.
Futures for Frontliners is a $24 million investment that is funded by the Governor's Education Emergency Relief (GEER) fund, which is part of the CARES Act.
“The vast majority of good paying jobs continue to require at least some education beyond high school,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “Futures for Frontliners gives those who helped save lives and kept our communities operating during the height of COVID an opportunity to increase their skills and income and helps us close the state’s skills gap. For Michigan’s economy to recover and grow, its critical we continue to provide expanded opportunities to all.”
Several other business organizations, corporations, unions and legislators have volunteered to serve as Frontliners Champions by informing their frontline workers, members, and constituents about this opportunity.
Futures for Frontliners Champions
Business Groups:
- Business Leaders for Michigan
- Community Bankers of Michigan
- Detroit Chamber of Commerce
- Detroit Fire Fighters Association
- Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce
- Health Care Association of Michigan
- MichBusiness
- Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs
- Michigan Association of Ambulance Services
- Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police
- Michigan Association of Counties
- Michigan Association of Fire Fighters
- Michigan Bankers Association
- Michigan Chamber of Commerce
- Michigan Credit Union League
- Michigan Health and Hospital Association
- Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association
- Michigan Manufacturers Association
- Michigan Nonprofit Association
- Michigan Oil and Gas Association
- Michigan Petroleum Association & Michigan Association of Convenience Stores
- Michigan Pharmacists Association
- Michigan Public Transit Association
- Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association
- Michigan Retailers Associations
- Michigan Sheriffs Association
- Michigan Soft Drink Association
- Michigan State Firemen's Association
- Midwest Independent Retailers Association
- Small Business Association of Michigan
- Telecommunications Association of Michigan
- United Dairy Industry of Michigan
Corporations:
- Consumers Energy
- DTE
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Lowes
- Meijer
- Target
- Walmart
Unions (affiliated with AFL-CIO):
- Amalgamated Transit Union
- American Federation of Government Employees
- American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
- American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees
- American Federation of Teachers
- Communication Workers of America
- International Association of Fire Fighters
- International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
- Laborers' International Union of North America
- Unite Here
- United Auto Workers
- United Steelworkers
- Utility Workers Union of America
Unions:
- Michigan Education Association
- Michigan Nurses Association
- Michigan Regional Council of Union Carpenters and Millwrights
- Service Employees International Union
- Teamsters Joint Council #43
- United Food and Commercial Workers 876
- United Food and Commercial Workers 951
Legislators
- Jim Ananich
- Rosemary Bayer
- Stephanie Chang
- Curtis Hertel, Jr.
- Adam Hollier
- Jeff Irwin
- Sean McCann
- Mallory McMorrow
- Jeremy Moss
- Sylvia Santana
- Laurie Pohutsky
- Mari Manoogian
- Terry J. Sabo
- Jim Ellison
- Padma Kuppa
- Abdullah Hammoud
- Alex Garza
- Donna Lasinski
- Kristy Pagan
- Tyrone Carter
- Kara Hope
- Robert Wittenberg
- Rachel Hood
- Brenda Carter
- Jim Haadsma
- Cynthia A Johnson
- Yousef Rabhi
- Matt Koleszar
- Leslie Love
- Angela Witwer
- Lori Stone
- John G. Chirkun
- Rebekah Warren
- Cara Clemente
- Sheryl Kennedy
- Sarah Anthony
