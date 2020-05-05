Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her executive actions which are now the focus of a Federal Lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed by a Republican Congressman who asserts Whitmer is going beyond the scope of her authority.
Whitmer told TV5 that she's on the right side of the constitution.
“So, we have someone right now that’s functioning singularly as the determiner of what we get to do day in and day out in the midst of this situation,” said US Representative Paul Mitchell.
Mitchell doesn’t think Whitmer should have all the power when it comes to deciding Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, so he’s suing her in Federal Court.
“To void her executive orders. And she can then proceed to work with the Legislature on creating a set of executive orders that applies a consistent, rational, reasonable approach to returning to some version of normal going forward,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell believes Whitmer’s use of the Emergency Powers Act is unconstitutional. Whitmer disagrees.
“This frivolous lawsuit I think is just another political distraction and I can’t devote any energy on to politics,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer told TV5 every executive order she’s signed is an effort to protect public health. She said that decision weighed heavily on her.
“Every bit of focus needs to be on protecting people and making sure that as we re-engage our economy, we do so in a way that is strategic and is data-driven,” Whitmer said.
Mitchell scoffs at the notion that his lawsuit is about politics. He said no one people should be allowed to dictate what residents can and can’t do.
Mitchell believes the courts will side with him.
“I wouldn’t demean or diminish her intent and she really shouldn’t diminish mine. I am undertaking this with the intent of reinforcing constitutional rights a frivolous act,” Mitchell said.
