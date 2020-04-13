Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working with other governors to bring affordable healthcare coverage to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coalition is asking the Trump administration to reconsider its decision and allow for a special enrollment period of at least 30 days on the federal healthcare exchange. This would allow more Americans to sign up for coverage and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
“Too many of our constituents are uninsured or underinsured despite the steps we’ve taken at the state level,” the governors said in a press release. “As a result, far too many of our residents are choosing to forgo coronavirus testing and treatment out of fear of the potential costs to themselves and their families. It is essential that we remove every barrier as quickly as possible to ensure those in our states and across the country are able to access the treatment they need. One of the most effective ways this can be done is by opening up a federal special enrollment period to give everyone the chance to enroll in a health plan that offers the coverage they need with access to any qualifying subsidies.”
On March 12, Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox called on the Trump administration to allow a special enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.
Sen. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow also urged the administration to open a special enrollment period.
The state received agreements from close to all of Michigan’s health insurance companies to waive cost-sharing on April 10.
That includes copays, deductibles, and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.
The coalition is comprised of governors from Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Caroline, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
I think that the federal government already opened enrollment due to this happening??
