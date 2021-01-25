Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the state’s successes in helping families gain greater access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference on Monday.
“Our philosophy is that no one should have to worry about putting food on the table for their families – especially during a pandemic,” Whitmer said. “Michiganders need access to nutritious food to keep them healthy so they can succeed in the economy and realize their dreams, and so their children can excel in school and achieve their full potential. I will continue to fight for policies that will improve food security and look forward to working with President Joe Biden and Senator Debbie Stabenow to remove barriers to accessing food assistance.”
One in eight Michigan residents received food assistance, as of fiscal year 2019. The Michigan COVID Recovery Plan provides more support for families through food assistance.
“Every day MDHHS staff in local offices from Southeast Michigan to the Upper Peninsula work to provide residents with access to food through SNAP benefits,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “It’s one of the most important things our department does. Our staff stepped up without missing a beat during difficult circumstances and met the increased need for food assistance that was created by the pandemic – even while our employees adjusted to working remotely to keep everyone safe.”
In May, more than 1.5 million Michiganders received benefits from the Food Assistance Program. That was up from less than 1.2 million residents in February.
To apply for food assistance, click here.
