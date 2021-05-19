The state is teaming up with a mid-Michigan transportation service and local churches to help make it easier for residents in underserved communities to get their coronavirus vaccine.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, MDHHS and MTA are part of the partnership with local churches. Dr. Daniel Moore thinks this will help Flint residents.
“I think there's a lot of people that have wanted to get vaccinated that just did not have a way,” Moore said.
Local churches will deploy COVID-19 "street teams" in neighborhoods and high-traffic sites including MTA’s Downtown Transfer Center. The MTA’s Rides to Wellness Program is also expanding free transportation to all Genesee County residents for vaccinations.
Local pastors are excited about the partnership.
"It's important that people really take the vaccine seriously. I'm fully vaccinated. I've had two shots of the Moderna. No side effects at all, so side effects pretty much, uh, based on people DNA. But if we're going to have a safer community and a safer church, we need to be vaccinated. Vaccinated church is a safer church and a vaccinated community is a safer community,” Pastor Chris Martin said.
Protect Michigan members said this will make it easier than ever to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Every barrier we can break down to help folks get vaccinated is going to help us reach that goal and the commitment from MTA and the community partners that are supporting that is huge," said Eli Isaguirre, with Protect Michigan.
Moore hopes they can help curb vaccine misinformation to make Flint and Genesee County a safe COVID-19-free place to be.
“And a lot of people will have someone one-on-one that they can talk to to have information with them and hopefully get them enrolled and get them vaccinated,” Moore said.
