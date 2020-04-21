The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced it launched a large-scale effort with more than 2,000 volunteers to expand its contract tracing capacity.
MDHHS said contact tracing is a proven public health strategy that involves identifying those affected by COVID-19 and interviewing friends, families, and others near that person about their contacts and symptoms.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged all residents to answer their phone for unknown numbers during her conference on Monday, April 20.
“I know a lot of you don’t answer the phone when you see an unknown caller reaching in. But I implore you to answer that call if it comes,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said it’s because a state volunteer on the other end of the line is telling you that you’ve come in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.
“They will be working to identify those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and ensure they stay home and stay safe,” Whitmer said.
Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson with MDHHS, said the department trained 2,200 volunteers. She said they will start calling people this week.
Sutfin said its to help state leaders understand where the spread of COVID-19 is in Michigan. She said the information will be used to chart Whitmer’s next steps.
“All of that information will be taken into account when making those kind of decisions. We know this is something we need to get a great deal more information about before we can make those kind of decisions. And these contact tracing opportunities will help provide some of that info,” Sutfin said.
Like Whitmer, Sutfin is urging everyone to answer the phone. She said it’s important to know what the caller should be asking for.
“They’re going to ask about how you’re feeling, they’re going to ask about where you’ve been. They are not going to ask you about your social security number, your bank account information, your health insurance information. Those are not the kind of questions that you will get here,” Sutfin said.
