Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with local leaders in Saginaw on Wednesday for a roundtable to discuss how to make the streets safer for the community.
“We know that safety is crucial so putting more resources into helping kids, helping communities, helping public safety officers has been a priority of my administration, and we've gotten a lot done. And there is more work to do, without question,” Whitmer said.
The governor spoke with Mayor Brenda Moore and a panel of officers to discuss the first two pillars of her Michigan Safe Communities Plan. That includes getting illegal guns off the streets and investing $32 million into the community to hire and retain officers. The roundtable brought up many potential solutions the governor was pleased to hear.
“I think some of the feedback was really important in terms of how we prevent different agencies from cannibalizing one another, how we entice good people to go into this line of work. It is something that's really important,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer hopes the investment will help get well-trained officers on the streets.
