Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has recognized several Michigan food and agriculture businesses for their donations to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and other non-profits as part of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative launched earlier this month.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has partnered with the Governor’s Office and the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) to seek donations of food and funds as part of the initiative.
“As we face unparalleled challenges, the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative allows the state to accept monetary donations and donations of food or other needed supplies to support critical services during response and recovery efforts,” Whitmer said. “These donations from Michigan food and agriculture businesses will make a huge difference to families affected by COVID-19 and will shore up our food bank system at a time when it’s really needed.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitmer said more and more people are facing economic hardship and food insecurity> She said they are turning to food banks for assistance.
According to officials, through its network of regional food banks and distribution centers, FBCM provides food to more than 3,000 local food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries across the state.
Officials said food banks are currently operating at four times their normal capacity and are experiencing significant trouble securing food to meet demand.
“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry has stepped up many times to help those in need through donations of food and funds, and although times are tough for the industry right now, our friends in the food and ag sector have once again heeded the call for help,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD director. “Food donations are desperately needed to meet historically high demand at a time when food supplies are dangerously low, and collectively, we can make a huge difference.”
Food and agriculture businesses who would like to arrange for a donation should contact MDARD at MDARD-COVID19@michigan.gov. Other businesses and individuals interested in donating to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative, a secure online donation with the Michigan Department of Treasury can be made by visiting www.michigan.gov/fightcovid19 and clicking on “donations.”
Donations of any size can be made by credit or debit card.
