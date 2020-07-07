After seeing large crowds and wild parties in Michigan over the Fourth of July weekend, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is prepared to bring the state’s economic reopening to a screeching halt and possible reimpose restrictions if cases of COVID-19 continue to rise at a significant rate.
“We have taken herculean efforts. We have saved thousands of lives. Michigan has been on the forefront. We have done an incredible amount of work and I would hate to think that the sacrifice that we have made is made in vain because some people are losing interest or dropping their guard. We have to double down more than ever,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said the state is evaluating on how to better connect warning messages with younger people. She said typically that’s who seems to not be wearing masks or social distancing, even though they could be carriers of COVID-19.
“We have seen an increase in this age group in COVID-19. It’s the mixed messaging that’s happened at the federal level. Perhaps it’s the fact that COVID-19 doesn’t have the same death rate amongst that age group and maybe it’s not taken as seriously. But the fact of the matter is, every one of those people can be carrying COVID-19 and a lot of them might be without knowing it. That’s the inherent danger. It’s incumbent on every one of us to mask up, from the White House to the state House, everywhere in-between,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said there has been a clear increase in cases just from June to July. Now she said it is time to reevaluate what the state needs to do next to keep safe.
“You know, we have a phased-in reengagement of the economy. And I had hoped to take the rest of the state to phase five. So we have dialed it back. Not having the bars serving in-doors is one thing, but we’ll continue to monitor the numbers. If they keep moving up, we’ll dial back if we have to. That’s the last thing any of us wants,” Whitmer said.
According to Michigan.gov, the positive test results has FALLEN to 4.9% of those tested. It was 5.49% of those tested a week ago.
