The state of Michigan has administered more than one million COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday.
That places Michigan as seventh in the country for vaccine distribution.
In her announcement, Whitmer called on the state legislature to pass the MI COVID Relief Plan she announced last week.
Whitmer’s plan would appropriate $90 million in federal funding to increase vaccine distribution in the state.
“Michigan is ramping up vaccine distribution and doing everything we can to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. Reaching this milestone is good news for our families, frontline workers, and small business owners, but there is more work to do,” Whitmer said. “My administration is working closely with the federal government to help us get the supply we need to reach our goal and return to the normalcy we all crave. I ask for patience from Michiganders as our frontline workers work around the clock to administer vaccines. I am also ready to work with the Michigan Legislature in a bipartisan way to pass the MI COVID Relief plan focused on vaccine distribution, supporting small businesses, and getting our kids back in school safely. Ending this pandemic requires that we put partisanship aside and roll up our sleeves together. Let’s get to work.”
In December, Congress appropriated $90 million in additional resources for vaccine distribution in Michigan. Whitmer plans to use that funding to provide financial support to local health departments for vaccine administration costs, including staff augmentation, as well as provide equipment and supplies.
The state will also receive $575 million to expand COVID testing, tracing and lab capacity in Michigan, Whitmer’s office said.
“The state has been hard at work administering the safe and effective COVID vaccine, and we have made great strides over the past several weeks,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy for health. “One of the most important things Michiganders can do right now is to make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine when it becomes available to you. The state and our partners in health care and business will continue working day and night to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. And until we end the pandemic, remember to mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person.”
