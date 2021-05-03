On Monday, Michigan surpassed seven million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to residents.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made the announcement on May 3.
“Today, Michigan will surpass seven million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Whitmer said. “We’ve put shots in arms of one in two Michiganders 16 and up and over one in three are fully vaccinated, including two in three seniors. Our rollout continues to speed up. We administered six million doses in just over four months. As we get closer to achieving our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders 16 and up, we have to remember that we are still in this fight against the virus. Our case count and hospitalization rates are a reminder that we must continue following basic public health protocols we know work: masks, social distancing, and hand washing. The way to put this pandemic behind us, however, is to get vaccinated. The vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family, and your community and get us back to normal sooner. Together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate summer together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus."
As of May 3, 50 percent of Michigan residents have received at least one dose and 38 percent of Michiganders are fully vaccinated. The state of Michigan’s goal is to have 70 percent of Michiganders 16 years or older vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Since Michigan began our vaccine rollout, Gov. Whitmer and I promised that every Michigander who wanted a vaccine would receive one safely. We are now seven million doses closer to that goal, well ahead of schedule,” Gilchrist said. “Every dose brings us closer to reaching our goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70 percent of Michigander’s ages 16 and older as soon as possible, but as we get closer to achieving our goal, we have to remember that we are still in this fight against the virus. Together, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. We can end this virus on our terms by ensuring that everyone eligible to receive a vaccine gets one. The COVID-19 vaccine has been tested for safety and is trusted by doctors. From smallpox to polio and now COVID, vaccines have a long history of hope and healing. The COVID-19 vaccine is our best shot to being free from this pandemic, and the quickest way for our lives to return to normal is for everyone to get vaccinated.”
