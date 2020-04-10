More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state on Thursday, April 9.
That is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths the state has had in a single day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Whitmer said.
As of 10 a.m. on April 9, the state of Michigan had 21,504 confirmed cases with 1,076 deaths.
Whitmer tweeted on Friday there had been an additional 206 deaths since that report.
The state of Michigan is expected to release the latest numbers about 3 p.m. on April 10.
An alternate care facility opened to treat patients in Detroit on Friday to ease the pressure on healthcare providers in the area.
Despite the rise in deaths from 117 reported Thursday, hospitals in hard-hit southeastern Michigan have been expressing optimism about their caseloads. Henry Ford Health System said the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped to 696 from 752 earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.