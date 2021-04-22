On Earth Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced state owned facilities will be utilized by 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.
The three partnerships working on this goal are Consumers Energy, DTE and the Lansing Board of Water and Light.
“Since my first day in office, we’ve continued to make real, lasting progress on environmental and climate issues across our state,” Whitmer said. “By moving state-owned buildings to 100 percent clean, renewable energy, we are working towards protecting public health and our environment, while attracting more clean energy jobs to Michigan. Actions like this and the MI Healthy Climate Plan will be paramount within the next 10 years to reduce the harmful impacts of climate change. I will continue to work towards building a stronger, more sustainable future for Michiganders and for future generations to come.”
The state is launching an interagency team to identify potential solar footprints and implement a plan to deploy solar energy across state owned properties and lands in moving towards 100 percent renewable energy for state owned buildings.
“Like Gov. Whitmer, we at Consumers Energy are bullish on the role clean energy plays in helping Michiganders save energy and money – and there’s no better customer to showcase that value than the state of Michigan itself,” said Garrick Rochow, president and CEO of Consumers Energy. “Consumers Energy is committed to doing good for our customers and the planet. Our new partnership with the state builds on our Clean Energy Plan as we eliminate coal, dramatically increase renewable energy and achieve net zero carbon emissions.”
