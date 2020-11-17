Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several other governors joined together to encourage everyone to remain safe as we head into the holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer was joined by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for the following statement:
“For eight months, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated American families everywhere. To fight this virus, governors across the country have listened to medical experts, stepped up, and worked around the clock to protect our families, the brave men and women on the front lines, and our small business owners. And no matter the action we take, we understand that our fight against COVID-19 will be more effective when we work together,” the governors said. “That is why this group of bipartisan governors is joining forces today to urge families across our region, and Americans everywhere, to do their part to protect themselves and their families from the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to fighting this virus, we are all on the same team.”
The governors also posted a video on YouTube about taking COVID-19 precautions ahead of the holidays.
