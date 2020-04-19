“We need to take a uniquely aggressive action to protect people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer is defending her response to the coronavirus pandemic after receiving criticism and protests earlier this week against her stay-at-home order.
Whitmer said her orders are meant to keep the virus from spreading and possibly causing a second wave of infections throughout Michigan.
“The fact of the matter is it’s working. We are seeing the curve start to flatten and that means we’re saving lives,” Whitmer said.
On Sunday, April 19, Whitmer also discussed the need for more COVID-19 testing. She pointed out how the pandemic has left Michigan with the third highest number of coronavirus deaths in the nation.
“Well right now, I can tell you we could double or even triple the number of tests that we’re executing daily if we have the swabs and reagents,” Whitmer said.
She then suggested the federal government should enact the Defense Production Act in order to make more swabs and reagents available.
“We governors are doing the best we can with what we’ve got. We could use some assistance though to make sure that those supply chain issues are addressed. And we can do the robust testing that every epidemiologist in our country tells you is absolutely essential as we prepare to think about reengaging sectors of our economy,” Whitmer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.