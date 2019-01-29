Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her first State of the State address a week later than planned to avoid having it on the same night as President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.
The Democratic governor's speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 during a joint session of the Republican-led Legislature at the Michigan Capitol building. Her office announced the new date on Tuesday.
Her address initially was scheduled for Feb. 5, but Trump's annual speech was delayed due to the record-setting partial shutdown of the federal government.
The yearly State of the State address is a chance for the new governor to unveil her policy agenda to lawmakers and a television audience.
