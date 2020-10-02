The Upper Peninsula has been moved to Phase Four of the Mi Safe Start Plan after surge of COVID-19 cases.
The executive order goes into effect Oct. 9 at 12:01 a.m. but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suggests making the adjustments as quickly as possible.
Phase four requires people to work remotely if possible, wearing masks in schools with limited exceptions, places limits on social gatherings and limits the number of people in stores,
“After seeing the increase in cases in the U.P. region over the past several weeks and consulting with medical experts, I have decided to take action to protect U.P. families and move the region back a phase,” Whitmer said. “I know this is hard. I know it will be an adjustment. But we can’t let our guard down.”
The move from phase five to phase four comes after the sharp increase in cases, Whitmer said.
The U.P. had very low case numbers from March through June. In late June numbers started to increase and remained high through mid-September when numbers went up sharply, Whitmer said.
She considers the U.P. the most concerning spot in the state right now with 283 cases per million and a 5.1 percent positivity rate.
The order means:
- People who can perform their work remotely will be required to do so;
- Social gatherings and organized events will be subject to the new Phase 4 limits in Executive Order 2020-183: indoor residential – 10 people or less; indoor non-residential may allow more, depending on the size of the facility and subject to formulas in the order.
- Stores of less than 50,000 square feet must limit number of people in store, including employees, to 25% of total occupancy limits. Stores of 50,000 square feet or more must limit customers to no more than 20 people per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space, and allow 2 hours of week dedicating shopping time for vulnerable populations.
- Schools must require face coverings at certain times, including in the classroom, among other requirements.
