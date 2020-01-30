Governor Gretchen Whitmer is moving quickly on a pledge that she made to opponents during her State of the State speech on Wednesday.
She said she is going to do what she campaigned on which is fixing Michigan’s broken roads.
“It is the top priority in my administration to keep people safe on the roads,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Whitmer is rolling out a new plan of attack after lawmaker support has fallen short on fixing the roads.
“This plan will improve roads in every part of the state,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer came up with a $3.5 billion bond plan to fund road projects across the state. Unlike her gas tax rejected by Republicans last year, this would not require legislative approval.
Whitmer said the plan will keep drivers safe and save money in the long run on construction and other costs.
“It will cut down on the cost of inflation,” said Whitmer. “And help us lock in favorable rates now. That’s why we anticipate the savings people feel at home in terms of not spending $600 a year for tires and rims or windshields.”
Whitmer said her plan will get work started right now instead of waiting for the legislature.
She said the work will be financed through transportation commission bonds allowing the state to borrow money to fix the crumbling infrastructure.
“This deterioration that occurred is real and steep and that’s why taking out state road funds will let us get started soon,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer added that there will be no increase at the pump and her Plan B will be financed without a gas tax.
There will be 122 projects on the highways and projects will continue for the next five years.
“We are going to start with the most severely damaged roads traveled by most people,” said Whitmer.
