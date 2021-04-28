Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named Miguel Cabrera, with the Detroit Tigers, as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission.
The commission is aimed to help promote the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“We are grateful that ‘Miggy’ is stepping up to the plate to help inform Michiganders on the importance of getting their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Whitmer said. “We appreciate the tremendous support and advocacy from the Detroit Tigers because this is an all-hands-on-deck moment in our state’s effort to persevere and overcome the pandemic.”
Cabrera and the Tigers offered to produce public service announcements in English and Spanish to encourage residents to get vaccinated. They are also encouraging residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, and frequently wash their hands.
“I am honored by Gov. Whitmer’s appointment as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission and look forward to using my platform to increase awareness of how getting vaccinated can help slow COVID-19 infections,” Cabrera said. “Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus. Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful.”
As of April 28, Michigan has administered 6,657,997 vaccines. About 49 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with about 36 percent being fully vaccinated.
The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of state residents ages 16 and older as soon as possible.
Yet another celeb from a leftist org hired to pitch the party's desperate attempt to enforce compliance. Meanwhile, the long term effects of the vaccine remain untested, meaning that there is no real scientific data indicating that the vaccine is safe long term. For 98% of us, Covid is not life threatening. There is therefore no scientifically based reason for most people to get vaccinated. It is fear only. Not science.
