An executive with the nonprofit that owns the SAT will lead the largest department in Michigan government.
Robert Gordon was named director of the Department of Health and Human Services by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Thursday. He's senior vice president of finance and global strategy for The College Board.
He previously worked in the Obama administration, in the Education Department and Office of Management and Budget. He also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Gordon, who has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and a law degree from Yale University, starts Monday and will make $175,000 annually.
Whitmer says Gordon brings a "unique set" of skills and will work to improve public health and deliver essential services to residents. The appointment stands unless rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate.
