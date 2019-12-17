Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Mayor Sheldon Neeley discussed a partnership where the state will help Flint emerge from its crisis.
“What we have here is a true partnership,” said Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
Mayor Neeley along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer served seniors lunch before heading off to a round table discussion on the state’s continued commitment to the City of Flint.
Whitmer said they are doing a lot to get Flint back on its feet.
“As one of the examples the department of treasury has increased funding for accounting services to support the city with the financial review and audit of its finances,” Whitmer said.
As the city continues efforts to replace lead service lines, Whitmer adds that she is committed to making sure the residents impacted by the Flint water crisis are not forgotten.
Whitmer said they have put more resources in the city to help move past the crisis.
“Pipe replacement reimbursement to the city and working with the city to identify tier 1 sites for sampling to meet the federal lead and copper rule deadline at the end of this month,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer also addressed the Flint Community Schools’ financial hardships.
“We are working on a number of fronts. The state treasurer has been working very closely with the district to make sure we are in tenable shape going through the fiscal year and I feel like that relationship has been very productive,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer adds that she looks forward to working with Neeley and she’s excited about the future of Flint and Genesee County.
“We have a true champion in Governor Whitmer. I’ve been there and I watched some of her negotiations,” Neeley said.
Whitmer said she has also been discussing a possible state park being added to Genesee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.