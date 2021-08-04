A recent uptick of violent crimes in mid-Michigan is causing state and local leaders to team up and take action.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, and other Flint officials hosted a roundtable on public safety on Wednesday.
The City of Flint has seen a dramatic rise of violent crimes over the last few months. Whitmer and Neeley were joined by Congressman Dan Kildee, Flint Chief of Police Terence Green, the Genesee County Prosecutor and Sheriff to talk about the next steps in preventing gun violence.
On Wednesday, they identified the drivers of crime such as gangs and gun violence. They also talked about what more funding could do to control some of the violence.
Whitmer said they are gathering ideas right now on how the state can be most effective in using covid dollars to fight crime.
"To try to curb some of the violence. The uptick in violence that were seeing across the nation. Certainly, across the state and communities like this. It’s inspiring and some of the work that’s being done but also sobering about some of the ways that they need support from the state and so right now I’m traveling the state engaging with leaders I’m going to have a conversation like this later today in Oakland County. I think it’s really important that we focus on keeping people safe and bringing the crime down," Whitmer said.
"Every week and you saw some level of high engagement of lawlessness," Neeley said.
Neeley joined city and state leaders to talk about Flint crime and what they are doing to tackle the growing problem. They have also seen progress in some areas.
"If you look back over the previous weekend or previous couple weeks you’ve seen a reduction in that level of activity," Neeley said.
The round table discussion was held at the Berston Field House. Whitmer said they are gathering ideas on how the state can be most effective in using COVID-19 dollars to fight crime.
"Everything from ensuring that our children are safe. And have nutrition and mental health support and after school opportunities. To ensure that our system meet people where they are. In their communities," Whitmer said.
Green said they are working nonstop to drive crime down. He said he is still in the process of hiring 20 new officers and focusing on community engagement to help bridge the gap.
"Part of their job is community outreach. So, when they have an obligated time these officers not being asked by the administration or by me, they’re all guaranteed me in a positive manner," Green said.
Green adds they are also getting a police chopper ready for flight. He said there is going to be three officers trained to fly the helicopter and training has already started.
Neeley said they are using some COVID-19 dollars to fight crime in Flint and hopes that even more funding can go to programs to help the youth. He said council still needs to approve extra funding.
"We’ve heard the saying that it takes a village to raise a child well it takes a village to save a village," Neeley said.
Neeley said the Pal Program should be back open next week.
