A new proposal announced by Attorney General Dana Nessel will help Michigan residents accused of low-level, non-violent crimes be placed in well-paying jobs.
The Jobs Court proposal was announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and is meant to reduce reoffence rates while also helping combat the labor shortage issue, according to the state.
The new proposal is part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities framework and would establish Jobs Court, a pilot program to give up to 450 eligible defendants in Wayne, Genesee, and Marquette Counties an opportunity to obtain and maintain gainful employment.
Defendants eligible to participate in Jobs Court would be matched with employers, giving them the ability to work in a position that pays them well, provides them with benefits, and trains to learn valuable, transferrable career skills.
“The Jobs Court proposal we unveiled today will make a crucial difference for Michiganders, their families, and communities,” Whitmer said. “Jobs Court will help address the backlog in our court system, fill job openings across the state, grow our economy, and connect those in need with critical resources. I’m thankful for the hard work of Attorney General Nessel in putting this proposal together and look forward to working with the legislature to get it done.”
“Jobs Court is an innovate program that checks all of the boxes: it’s smart on crime, reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, puts offenders on a permanent path to success, helps our local businesses, and makes our communities safer,” Nessel said. “I am grateful to Governor Whitmer for including my proposal as part of her MI Safe Communities framework and I look forward to working with the Legislature and our local law enforcement partners on this groundbreaking new initiative.”
“Today’s announcement is an important step forward in our efforts to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. “Jobs are the key to success, and Jobs Court will support eligible Michiganders by connecting them with good-paying jobs, benefits, and the social services assistance they need to support themselves and their families. With today’s proposal we are addressing a root cause of public safety issues while also providing life-changing paths to employment in the state.”
Those eligible to participate in Jobs Court would also have access to mental healthcare, transportation to and from work, and access to a social worker. Participants would be monitored for one year and be required to maintain frequent and open lines of communication with the employer and wraparound services from the state of Michigan to ensure accountability and compliance with the requirements of the program.
Prosecutors would have the option to dismiss charges against Jobs Court participants who successfully complete the program, which will be dependent on legislative action to launch.
“Any time we can steer a bad situation toward a positive outcome that will help an individual get on the right track in life and be a productive member of our community, I am all for it,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.