Michigan’s top three elected officials are seeking the disbarment of four attorneys who pushed the false election fraud narrative following the November election.
The four attorneys took part in the lawsuit King v. Whitmer.
On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office filed motions against the four lawyers: Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, and Stefanie Junttila, as well as Texas attorney Sidney Powell.
On Feb. 1, Nessel joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in filing complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission of the State of Michigan and the State Bar of Texas.
The state leaders are asking the attorneys be disbarred and lose their privilege to practice law in those states.
“These attorneys filed a complaint based on falsehoods, used their law license in an attempt to disenfranchise Michigan voters and undermine the faith of the public in the legitimacy of the recent presidential election, and lent credence to untruths that led to violence and unrest,” Nessel said. “In doing so, they violated their oath and the ethical rules to which they are bound, abused the court system, and compromised the administration of justice — an important foundation of our civil society and the very bulwark of our democratic institutions. Anything short of disbarment would be an injustice to the American people.”
“The 2020 general election was the most secure in our nation’s history, and these lawyers abused their authority by filing meritless, frivolous lawsuits for the sole purpose of undermining public faith in the election,” Benson said. “They must be held accountable for this unprecedented attack on our democracy and prevented from replicating such harm in the future.”
