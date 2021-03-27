Michigan GOP chair calls top Democratic women 'witches' The leader of Michigan's Republican Party referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other top Democratic elected woman as “witches" and joked about assassination when asked how to remove two GOP congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel are firing back after the leader of the Michigan GOP called them witches.

Whitmer and Nessel took to Twitter Friday to respond to Michigan Republican Party chairman Ron Weiser's comments calling them witches.

In Whitmer's post, she posted a photo of herself posing with a book called "The Witches are Coming" by author Lindy West. The caption on post read "Speaking of witches, I highly recommend this book! 'For a long time, a certain set of men have called women like me 'witches' to silence and discredit us.' - Lindy West."

Nessel posted a photo of herself, Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson with witches hats photoshopped on their heads, with the caption, "Witches who magically decrease Covid spread, increase voter turnout and hold sexual predators accountable without any help from the legislature? Sign me up for that coven. Do better, Michigan GOP."

In a follow up, Nessel got more serious in her subsequent tweet. "As a gay, Jewish woman, I have long since learned to respond to hateful rhetoric with humor. But as a prosecutor, I know these remarks are certain to inspire further death threats which will eventually be acted upon. Ron Weiser will surely react with shock & deny any culpability."

A report in the Detroit News on Friday, detailed Weiser's comments at a Republican meeting on Thursday. When asked about how to unseat the two Michigan Republicans in Congress who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump Trump, Weiser sad the party focused on defeating “three witches.” The comment referred to Whitmer, Nessel and Benson who are up for reelection in 2022.