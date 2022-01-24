Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel want Michiganders to know about a new federal program that’s supporting affordable internet access.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which is now open for enrollment. The ACP is the $14.2 billion successor program to the Emergency Broadband Benefit program that helped almost 9 million people afford internet access during the pandemic, according to Nessel.
“Access to affordable internet has become more important than ever before as we’ve adjusted to working and schooling from home,” Nessel said. “I encourage all consumers who qualify to take advantage of programs like the ACP to help offset costs associated with connectivity.”
Eligible households can apply for a discount of up to $30 per month off their service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. Residents can check their eligibility online at the ACP’s enrollment page.
“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet is increasingly important for work, school, and daily life,” Whitmer said. “The FCC has set up vital programs to help millions of Americans get connected and lower costs. The new ACP program can cut up to $30 from a household’s monthly internet bill and up to $75 on Tribal lands. I encourage Michiganders to take advantage of this money-saving program.”
Affordability? Try working on providing access first! Almost 20% of the state does not have broadband access, and most of that is in the rural areas where poverty is the most deeply rooted. Affordability has no effect on people who have no access.
