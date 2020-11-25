Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated for Time's Person of the Year.
Each year, the magazine chooses people who had the greatest influence on the event of the year, for better or worse.
The other nominees include essential workers, Black Lives Matter activists, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump, and more.
Votes are being accepted now, although the editors will ultimately make a decision.
You can vote here.
