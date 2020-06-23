As the spread of COVID-19 slows, Michigan is slowly but surely reopening.
Restaurants and salons have reopened, and the goal was to enter phase five of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s safety plan by the Fourth of July. Phase five would allow most businesses to reopen.
In a one-on-one interview with TV5 on June 23, Whitmer said she wasn’t making any promises on moving the state to phase five by July 4.
“I still hope so, but I think the numbers tell us that people have dropped their guard a little too much,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer said if we don’t move to phase five it’s because COVID-19 numbers are rising, and it would be too risky.
“There are pieces of evidence that some are dropping their guard or just getting exhausted with this. I get it. I feel the same way. But I know how important it is,” Whitmer said.
On Tuesday, June 23, Michigan added 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths.
