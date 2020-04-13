Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-46, tasking the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) with initiating a spirits buy-back program to offer financial relief to bars and restaurants with on-premises liquor licenses affected by Executive Order 2020-9 during the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
Whitmer said the order empowers the MLCC to use its revolving fund to buy spirits remaining in inventory from bars and restaurants that purchased the spirits before March 16, 2020 for their full purchase price.
Liquor licensees approved for the program have until 90 days after the state’s emergency and disasters declarations are lifted to re-purchase the spirits from the MLCC.
“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” Whitmer said. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”
The MLCC is expected to meet on April 14, 2020, to take official action regarding this executive order.
Licensees must make their request no later than Friday, April 17, at 5 p.m., using the online form on the MLCC website.
To view executive order 2020-46, click here.
