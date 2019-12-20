Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed spending bills to restore some funding she vetoed and to fund some of her priorities that weren't included in the budget she signed months ago.
The Democrat said Friday that the $574 million supplemental legislation is a "good deal" that includes essential funding for public health, safety and education.
The laws reinstate funding for charter schools, rural K-12 districts, tuition assistance at private colleges, jails, hospitals, sheriff's deputies and local governments.
Whitmer had vetoed $947 million in spending proposed by the Republican-led Legislature after both sides failed to reach a budget agreement in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.